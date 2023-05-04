False info in election nomination: FIR registered against EPS

CHENNAI: A First Information Report has been registered against AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami for having reportedly provided false information about his wealth and education in the 2021 election nomination papers, the Central Crime Branch Police, Salem city told the Madras High Court on Thursday.

Hearing the plea filed by AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan directed the state police to respond to the petition and adjourned the hearing to June 6.

Further, the court directed the police not to precipitate the matter until then.

During the hearing, Additional Public Prosecutor A Damodaran submitted that a First Information Report (FIR) has been registered by the Central Crime Branch Police, Salem city based on the JM-I's order that the police should complete the investigation by May 26.

Responding to this, counsel SR Rajagopal representing Edappadi K Palaniswami contended that the Salem Judicial Magistrate-I had passed the order on April 26 and the complainant had no locus standi as he was neither a rival candidate in the 2021 election nor a voter from that constituency to be aggrieved by the election affidavit and the allegations of suppression of facts regarding wealth and education were completely false and untenable.

"The Magistrate erred in taking cognisance of the complaint and the Edappadi constituency fell outside the territorial jurisdiction of the Judicial Magistrate who could exercise powers only within Salem town limits," he submitted.

Milani from Theni district moved the Salem Judicial Magistrate court - I seeking an order to take action against Edappadi K Palaniswami who contested in Edappadi Assembly constituency in the 2021 election, as he had given false information about his wealth and education in his nomination papers.

Hearing the petition, the Salem Magistrate Court -I directed the Central Crime Branch Police, Salem to conduct an investigation into the plaint and register a case if any prima facie value and file a report on May 26.

Challenging this, Edappadi K Palaniswami urged the Madras High Court seeking to set aside the order issued by the Salem Judicial Magistrate - I.