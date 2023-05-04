Dravidian model is against one Nation one Bharat principle: Ravi

CHENNAI: Governor RN Ravi claimed in an interview with a private English publication that the Dravidian model policy goes against the notion of "One Nation One Bharat" principle.

In an interview, RN Ravi stated: “The Siddha University Bill passed by the Tamil Nadu government has been put on hold. The University Grants Commission's regulations are broken by the Siddha University Bill. As it has been stated that the Chief Minister will serve as the University's Chancellor for two terms, the Bill has been put on hold."

"The Bill cannot be accepted as the State Government takes the power to appoint Vice-Chancellors. To prevent politics from influencing higher education, Governors appoint vice chancellors. Eight universities, including Anna University, were affected by the suspension of Bills," he said.

"As many as 48 bills have already been approved. The President is taking three bills into consideration,” he said.

"The Dravidian model is an outdated policy. They are ruling in the name of Dravidian model with outdated policies. Dravidian model policies are against One Nation One Bharat policy," he added.

He also said that Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan has given false information about the cost of the Governor's House and his claim of violation of rules in financial expenditure is a blatant lie.

"Chief Minister MK Stalin is a best man. I have great respect for him; I have good friendship with him," Ravi said.