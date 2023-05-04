Couple held in Kerala for stabbing woman to death in Pollachi

COIMBATORE: The Pollachi police arrested a couple from Kerala on Thursday for stabbing a 20-year-old woman to death. The accused Sujai, 28 and his wife Reshma, 27, who is pregnant by eight months, had together stabbed Subbulakshmi to death at their house on May 2. Police said Subbulakshmi, who was studying B Com IT in a private college in Coimbatore had gone to the house of Sujai at Mahalingapuram in Pollachi, when a quarrel broke out. “It was Reshma, who first stabbed the woman with a knife and then her husband. After committing the murder, the couple escaped to Palakkad in Kerala by a two-wheeler and stayed in a lodge, where they were arrested in the early morning hours,” police said. The accused couple was brought to Coimbatore.