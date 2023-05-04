Coimbatore police issue lookout notice against conwoman

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore city police have issued a lookout notice in airports against a conwoman wanted in the theft of Rs 2.5 crore and 100 sovereigns of gold jewels from the house of an elderly realtor.

The conwoman Varshini, 28 from Ramanathapuram, her friend P Arun Kumar, 37, and their three aides stole away the cash and gold jewels after giving sedative-laced food to V Rajeswari, 63 from Green Field Colony in Puliyakulam.

Both the prime accused and the victim were into real estate.

While P Arun Kumar and his two accomplices identified as B Praveen, 32, and S Surendar, 25, both natives of Thiruvalluvar district were arrested to make a seizure of Rs 33 lakhs and gold ornaments weighing 31 sovereigns of gold jewels, the mastermind behind the offence Varshini and her driver Naveen was on the run. Police said Varshini befriended the elderly woman and frequented her house quite often. “On 20 March, she served sedation-laced food to the elderly woman, who was living alone, at her house. After dinner, the elderly woman had fainted and woke up to see Varshini and Arun Kumar sneaking out of her rooms and leaving the house,” police said.

Police said there were several previous cases of cheating against Varshini and special teams of police were on a search for the culprits.