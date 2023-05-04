Changing climate: TN gets more rain during non-monsoon months

CHENNAI: The rainfall pattern in Tamil Nadu recorded severe variations in 2022 in what activists claim is the harbinger of climate change. The State usually receives nearly half of its annual rainfall during the northeast monsoon months. Last year, however, the trend varied, with Tamil Nadu receiving higher rainfall in non-monsoon months.

The data released by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) reveal that though the northeast monsoon season was normal in 2022, Tamil Nadu received 1,130.6 mm rainfall, which is 22.9 per cent more than the normal rainfall (average) of 919.8 mm.

Collating the rainfall statistics provided in the IMD’s ‘Statement on Climate for the State of Tamil Nadu: 2022’ shows that more than 60 per cent rainfall was during non-monsoon (Northeast) months, while only 39 per cent rainfall was received during the actual monsoon months.

This stands in contrast to the observed trend and long-period average, according to which the State receives 48 per cent of its annual rainfall during the October-December period (northeast monsoon season).

During the southwest monsoon months (June to September) in 2022, the State received 42.17 per cent rainfall against the usual trend of 35.70 per cent. Rainfall amounts during winter and pre-southwest monsoon seasons also recorded an increasing trend.