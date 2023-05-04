Chances of heavy rain in 20 districts of Tamil Nadu today: RMC

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) said that heavy rains are likely to occur in 20 districts of Tamil Nadu on Thursday.

A statement issued by the RMC said, "There is an area where easterly winds and westerly winds meet in the lower layers of the upper atmosphere over the southern parts of South India. Atmospheric downward circulation prevails over coastal areas of the State. A cyclonic circulation is likely to develop over the Southeast Bay of Bengal around May 6 and under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to to form over the same region around May 7. It will intensify into a depression by May 8 and move northwards and intensify into a cyclonic storm over the central Bay of Bengal."

"Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning to occur at many places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal today. Ramanathapuram, Sivagangai, Pudukottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Tiruchirappalli, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Cuddalore, Kallakurichi, Tiruvannamalai, Tirupattur, Vellore, Ranipet, Salem, Namakkal, Madurai, Dindigul, and Karaikal districts likely to receive heavy rain at one or two places."

"From May 5-7, light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning to occur at a few places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. On May 8, light to moderate rain to occur at a few places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal,” it said.

"From May 6-8, the maximum temperature may increase gradually by 2-4 degrees Celsius over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal,” it added.

Weather forecast for Chennai and its suburbs:

"As far as Chennai and its suburbs is concerned, the sky is to remain partly cloudy for the next 24 hours. Light rain with thunder and lightning may occur in a few places in the city. The maximum temperature will be around 35-36 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature will be around 26-27 degrees Celsius," the statement from RMC said.

Warning to fishermen:

"Cyclonic winds with a speed of 40 to 45 kmph and occasional gusts of 55 kmph are likely to occur over Kumari Sea, Kerala coast, Lakshadweep, and South West Bay of Bengal adjacent to Sri Lanka today," read the statement.

"From May 7 to May 10, cyclonic winds with a speed of 40 to 50 kmph and occasional speed of 60 kmph is likely to occur over Southeast Bay of Bengal. Wind speed will increase slightly to 50 to 60 km/hr and occasionally to 70 km/hr over South East Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas from night on May 8. Wind speed will increase further to 60 to 70 kmph with intermittent 80 kmph over Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining Central Bay of Bengal from May 10,” the statement from RMC added.