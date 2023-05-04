CBI books retired railway official, doctor son in DA case

CHENNAI: The CBI, Chennai, booked a retired railway official and his son, a government doctor, on the charges of accumulating wealth disproportionate to their known sources of income.

This is the second time CBI is registering a case against D Sarangapani of Mayiladuthurai. He was initially booked in September last year for causing a loss of Rs 64 crore to Southern Railway for initiating construction of four road overbridges between Thiruthuraipoondi and Agasthyampalli.

Investigation into the first case led to the revelation of disproportionate assets in the name of Sarangapani and his family members.

According to CBI Sarangapani, who retired as a deputy chief engineer and his son Dr Balaji amassed wealth worth Rs 1.88 crore which is more than 241% more than their known sources of income during the check period from the year 2013 to 2016.