AIU sleuths seize 1.8 kg gold from passenger at Tiruchy airport

TIRUCHY: AIU sleuths seized 1.8 kg gold from an international passenger who concealed it in his rectum and an elaborate investigation is on. It is said, while the AIU officials inspecting the baggage of the passengers arrived from Sharjah by Air India Express flight, they suspected the movement of a passenger and took him to a separate room and inspected his belongings in which they found that he was hiding a gold chain under his waist and around one kg gold biscuits concealed in his rectum. Subsequently, the official retrieved the gold with the medical process. The officials took him for an elaborate investigation.