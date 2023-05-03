Youth stabs woman to death in Pollachi

COIMBATORE: A 20-year-old woman was stabbed to death by a youth in Pollachi near Coimbatore on Tuesday.

The victim, Subbulakshmi from Edayarpalayam and studying in a private college was found stabbed multiple times all over her body.

Acting on information that a woman has been lying dead in an apartment house in Gowri Nagar, a police team from Mahalingapuram police station arrived and sent the body of the deceased for a post mortem at Pollachi Government Hospital.

Police scrutinised the CCTV images and found a youth Sujai, 27 fleeing away from the house. Investigations revealed that Sujai’s wife Reshma, 25 had gone to her parent’s house in Palakkad for delivery.

Police suspect that Subbulakshmi and Sujai may know each other and she had come to meet him at his house.

“A quarrel had broken out and he stabbed her to death with a knife. The woman sustained around nine stab injuries all over her body,” police said.

A special team of police is on the lookout for the culprit and further investigations are on to know the motive behind the murder.