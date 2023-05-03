‘TN govt not depended on revenue from Tasmac liquor sales’

CHENNAI: State Minister for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise V Senthilbalaji on Wednesday said the State government was not depending on the revenue from the liquor sales as was being projected by some political parties.

He also claimed that the government had closed 96 TASMAC liquor outlets and proposed to close 500 shops in the coming months.

Speaking to reporters after inspecting the Tasmac retail shop at a mall near Anna Nagar, he said certain sections of media, while reporting on the recent launch of automatic liquor vending machine, created a wrong impression against the State government.

Citing the availability of similar vending machines in a few States including Haryana and Punjab, he claimed the measure was to prevent salespersons from charging more than the MRP.

He said the vending machine operated in the Elite shop located inside the mall also has security measures where juveniles could not enter and purchase liquor.

Meanwhile, Youth Welfare and Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin along with EB Minister Senthilbalaji opened a ring main unit on VP Raman Salai marking the setting up of 2042 RMUs at Rs 295.97 crore in 28 assembly constituencies by the Tangedco.