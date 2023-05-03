Three lives lost in rain-related incidents in Thanjavur district
TIRUCHY: A farmer couple was electrocuted, while an elderly woman died after a tree fell on her due to heavy rains on Tuesday.
Sources said that while the mercury level was rising high for the past few weeks, the sudden rains came as a relief to the people.
As there was heavy winds along with rains, power cut was reported in several areas across the region during Monday night due to snapping of electric lines.
Meanwhile, Udayappan, (70), an agriculture coolie from Mithiyakudikadu village near Peravurani went out of his house on Tuesday early hours to relieve himself. He accidently stepped on a snapped power line and was electrocuted. On hearing Udayappan’s screams, his wife Sampoornam (60), who ran to the spot, also stepped on the same snapped power line. She was also electrocuted.
On information, Peravurani police reached the spot, retrieved the bodies and sent them for post-mortem. The snapped line was rectified by Tangedco workers.
In another tragedy, Deivanai (70), a resident of Kazhukupulikadu village near Pattukkottai, went out to buy milk on Tuesday morning. Suddenly, a tree branch unable to withstand gusty winds broke and fell on her in which she was crushed to death. Pattukkottai police retrieved the body.
Similarly, several places in Thanjavur were inundated due to rains while the house of K Sulthan in Thanjavur town collapsed due to rains.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android