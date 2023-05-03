The collapsed house of K Sulthan in Thanjavur on Tuesday

TamilNadu

Three lives lost in rain-related incidents in Thanjavur district

Meanwhile, Udayappan, (70), an agriculture coolie from Mithiyakudikadu village near Peravurani went out of his house on Tuesday early hours to relieve himself. He accidently stepped on a snapped power line and was electrocuted. On hearing Udayappan’s screams, his wife Sampoornam (60), who ran to the spot, also stepped on the same snapped power line. She was also electrocuted.