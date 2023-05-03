SI of labour dept held for accepting Rs 15,000 bribe in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: DVAC sleuths arrested a labour department Sub Inspector for accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000 for the certificate of maintenance of documents by a private firm here on Wednesday. According to DVAC, N Manoharan (37), a resident from Srirangam has been working as a legal advisor of a private firm functioning at Cantonment here. On March 15, the Sub Inspector of the Labour department Karthik came to the private firm and sent a report that the company had not maintained documents properly. Manoharan produced the copies of the documents maintained in the firm in response. However, Karthik demanded a bribe of Rs 15,000 for the certificate. Manoharan approached Tiruchy DVAC sleuths and lodged a complaint against Karthik. After registering a case, the DVAC team led by the DSP Manikandan went to the Labour Office and caught him red-handed while accepting the bribe from Manoharan. Subsequently, he was arrested and was lodged in the prison.
