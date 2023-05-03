TamilNadu

SI of labour dept held for accepting Rs 15,000 bribe in Tiruchy

On March 15, the Sub Inspector of the Labour department Karthik came to the private firm and sent a report that the company had not maintained documents properly.
TIRUCHY: DVAC sleuths arrested a labour department Sub Inspector for accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000 for the certificate of maintenance of documents by a private firm here on Wednesday. According to DVAC, N Manoharan (37), a resident from Srirangam has been working as a legal advisor of a private firm functioning at Cantonment here. On March 15, the Sub Inspector of the Labour department Karthik came to the private firm and sent a report that the company had not maintained documents properly. Manoharan produced the copies of the documents maintained in the firm in response. However, Karthik demanded a bribe of Rs 15,000 for the certificate. Manoharan approached Tiruchy DVAC sleuths and lodged a complaint against Karthik. After registering a case, the DVAC team led by the DSP Manikandan went to the Labour Office and caught him red-handed while accepting the bribe from Manoharan. Subsequently, he was arrested and was lodged in the prison.

