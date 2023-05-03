Seeman urges TN govt to drop 'Kil Bhavani canal' project

CHENNAI: Warning that laying concrete channels in Kil Bhavani River will affect biodiversity, Naam Tamilar Katchi coordinator Seeman has urged the state government to drop the project.

In a statement, Seeman said that the action of DMK government to concretize the channels of Kallanai Canal and Kil Bhavani Canal in the name of carrying water to the tail end areas is against environmental science.

"Converting the waterways into concrete will affect groundwater levels in the villages on their courses and result in drought. Lakes and ponds will go dry. Cattle, birds and other organisms will suffer without water. This will affect the livelihood of farmers and fishermen, " he said.

He warned that small organisms will suffer leading to infertile soil. This will impact biodiversity and the environment.

"Already, water loss occurred due to laying concrete in Parambikulam - Aazhiyaar. Realising this, farmers opposed the Kil Bhavani project in 2013. Following the protests, former CM Jayalalithaa dropped the Kil Bhavani project, " he said.

He added that if the DMK government wants to carry water to the tail end areas, it should desilt canals, channels, streams and others.