Samagra Shiksha invites class 12 students to apply for NEST before May 17

CHENNAI: The School Education Department (SED) has invited class 12 students to apply for the National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) as the last date for applying for the entrance exam has been set as May 17.

As SED is currently undertaking career guidance and counselling to all students studying class 12, the Samagra Shiksha (SS) department is alerting higher secondary students on the upcoming entrance exams scheduled from April 2023.

Along with the alert, SS has instructed all CEOs to inform school HMs and career counsellor teachers to communicate this information to students to avail benefits.

Hence as part of which, SS has announced that the last date to apply for NEST under science course is on May 17.

The application fee for male candidates of the General and OBC categories' is Rs 1,200. And the fees for candidates in SC/ST/Divyangjan categories and all female candidates is Rs 600.

The circular from the department stated that the phone number provided during the application should be accessible by the candidate as NEST office uses this phone number to reach a candidate or to send SMS.

Importantly, the candidate seeking admission to National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER) and UM-DAE Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences (CEBS) for the integrated MSc programme 2023-28 is mandated to be a regular science stream in classes 11 and 12.

To apply and to get new updates, the candidates can visit https://www.nestexam.in/.