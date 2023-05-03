Saltpans in 1000 acres damaged in Nagai

TIRUCHY: Heavy rains coupled with strong winds that lashed the coastal stretch in Nagapattinam region destroyed several saltpans on Tuesday. Country boats remained on shores. Sources said, many areas, especially coastal pockets, in Delta region experienced heavy rain from Monday night that lasted till Tuesday early hours. According to the RMC, Athirampattinam in Thanjavur received a maximum rainfall of 153 mm followed by Thirukattupalli 127 mm, Boothalur 114 mm, Mathukoor 90 mm, Pattukkottai 80 mm, Vettikadu 66 mm and Orathanadu 64 mm. Since the rains continued in Athirampattinam area till 7 am on Tuesday, police station, coastal security force office, Athirampattinam bus stand and a few residential areas were inundated. Added to this, water entered into several saltpans in Athirampattinam due to which stocks of salt were damaged to a great extent. Workers were seen draining water from the pans in many areas. Owners claimed that salt in 1000 acres of pans located in Athirampattinam was damaged due to the sudden downpour. “Since there was strong winds along with the rains, the harvested salt were washed away,” Shanmugam, a worker in Athirampattinam saltpan said.