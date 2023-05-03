PTR among 'star' speakers to preside over achievement rally

CHENNAI: The ruling DMK has once again put its weight behind state finance minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, who is embroiled in the audio tape controversy.

The DMK high command has named PTR as one of the star speakers who will address the rally organized in commemoration of the achievements of the two-year government led by Chief Minister M K Stalin.

Minister Thiaga Rajan will address the rally at Simmakkal in Madurai on Sunday, May 7. The ruling party has proposed to hold meetings trumpeting the achievements of the government in 1,222 places in the state for three days from May 7.

The high command has chosen to include PTR in the list of speakers a day after the CM granted audience to the minister facing the heat from within the party and political opponents outside has lent credence, at least briefly, to speculation that the minister would weather the political storm at least this time.

Highly placed DMK sources said that the incumbency of the finance minister was not under threat at the moment and the inclusion in the speakers list was a confirmation.

Any adverse action against the minister would offer fodder to the opposition and amount to literal confirmation of the contents of the controversial audio, which, at the moment, is also viewed with suspicion by the people, a senior DMK leader reasoned.

"Allowing him to address a rally at this juncture is an indication of the high command's decision. It has come after the CM has expressed his views on the incident in the self-explanatory Ungalil Oruvan video. It is a message to the party functionaries, " the DMK leader added.

However, a few DMK insiders did not mind adding that the party could reconsider its stand if the contents of future audio leaks, once or if verified, challenge the party high command's threshold of tolerance.

Meanwhile, those at the helm of the ruling party have got into a huddle to finalize the replacements and newcomers for the likely cabinet reshuffle.