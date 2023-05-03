PMK wants action against illegal liquor

CHENNAI: Referring to a report published in DT Next pertaining to unchecked sales of hooch in Tirupattur district, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss has urged the state government to take measures to stop sales hooch in the state.

In his statement, the leader said that liquor is distilled in the villages bordering Andhra Pradesh and is transported to several areas in Tirupattur district without any restriction.

"Even children know the spots where hooch are being sold. But the police fail to take action. It is condemnable that the police remain spectators by arresting only a few persons, " he said.