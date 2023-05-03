PMK wants action against illegal liquor

CHENNAI: Referring to a report published in DT Next pertaining to unchecked sales of hooch in Tirupattur district, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss has urged the state government to take measures to stop sales hooch in the state.
In his statement, the leader said that liquor is distilled in the villages bordering Andhra Pradesh and is transported to several areas in Tirupattur district without any restriction.
"Even children know the spots where hooch are being sold. But the police fail to take action. It is condemnable that the police remain spectators by arresting only a few persons, " he said.
Anbumani added that people are expecting a liquor free state. But the state government is selling liquor in innovative methods.
"Illegal Tasmac liquor sale is being conducted for 24 hours. Government should prevent hooch sales and illegal liquor sales for 24 hours. Persons, who are responsible, should be held under the Goondas Act, " he demanded.
He urged the government to implement complete prohibition in the state by closing Tasmac wine shops step by step.
Wednesday edition of DT Next published a report on hooch sellers giving offers like buy-one-get-one and free eggs to tipplers due to competition among them near Vaniyambadi and Ambur.
