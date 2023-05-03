Overall Covid positivity rate dips to 4.2% in TN

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 220 fresh COVID cases, including two international passengers from Thailand, on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases to 36,09,363. There now are 2,079 active cases in the State, including those in home isolation. Among the new cases, Chennai recorded the highest (44), followed by Coimbatore (33 cases), Kanniyakumari (20), Salem (17), Chengalpattu (12) and Madurai (11). Other districts had less than 10 cases. The test positivity rate (TPR) in Tamil Nadu has gone down to 4.2 per cent. Coimbatore has the highest positivity rate of 11.2 per cent, while Ranipet (10.7 per cent) and Chengalpattu 10.1 per cent also had TPR in double digits.