NGT orders demolition of tourists' facilities in Mudaliarkuppam

CHENNAI: The southern bench of National Green Tribunal (NGT) has ordered the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation Limited (TTDC) to demolish toilets, constructions and other facilities that it had constructed without proper approvals in Mudaliarkuppam Village in Tazhuthali Kuppam Estuary.

T Kannappan and S Panneer of Tazhuthali Kuppam filed a complaint with the Tribunal saying that the TTDC is constructing toilets, huts with concrete flooring and piling, compound wall and others at the estuary.

They informed the Tribunal that Tazhuthali Kuppam estuary is where the Odiyur lagoon joins the sea.

A branch of the Buckingham canal branches from this estuary and runs further towards Marakanam.

This area is ecologically sensitive – it is an important olive ridley turtle nesting area.

The banks of the estuary are lined with rich mangroves and the bed of the estuary has extensive seagrass beds.

They also pointed out that the entire beach is required for fishing activities.

They found that the constructions were carried out in the areas classified as CRZ 1B and no development zone.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu Coastal Zone Management Authority stated that the TTDC constructed the facilities without CRZ clearance.

TTDC also submitted that they have not made any application for CRZ clearance.

Hearing the sides, the Tribunal ordered the demolition of toilets and construction wall but allowed hut with concrete flooring to remain.