Krishnagiri dist records highest enrollment of class 1 students

CHENNAI: Krishnagiri district recorded the highest enrollment with as many as 4,000 students enrolling in class 1. While across TN, more than 68,000 students enrolled for class 1 during the campaign held in April.

To identify students early and admit them in government and government-aided schools, the School Education Department held an enrollment drive from April 17 till 28.

The focus in the drive has majorly been on classes 1,2 and 3 where students' strength is weak.

As per officials and School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, high turnout was recorded during the drive with over 68,000 students enrolling for class 1 alone.

Speaking to DT NEXT, a higher official with the Directorate of Elementary Education said, “It is not usual for admissions to be held before vacations for both elementary and school education. But, to admit more students and reduce drop outs, a drive was held by the department. In which, over 68,000 students enrolled in class 1.”

“Krishnagiri district topped the list with nearly 4,000 students enrolling in government schools and the highest enrollment was recorded in Sulagiri block, where more than 1,000 students registered,”the official added.

As the admissions across the schools were conducted manually, the department will soon upload the data on the Education Management Information System (EMIS) portal.

Currently, post the final exam for the academic year 2022-23, the students are on summer break.

As per a recent announcement, the schools for classes 6 to 12 will reopen on June 1 and for classes 1 to 5 on June 5.