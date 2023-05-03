Hold talks to redress teachers’ grievances, EPS urges CM Stalin

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday demanded CM MK Stalin hold talks with Tamil Nadu Primary Teachers Federation (TNPTF) to redress their grievances. The federation recently submitted a petition to the education department, requesting authorities to conduct block-wise counselling for the teachers for transfers. They have also sought clarification on promotion for second grade teachers and BT Assistance (Graduates) following the direction of Madras HC that TET was mandatory for promotion. EPS took to social media to flag the issues and slammed the DMK leader for changing his stand on the teachers’ issue after his party was voted to power. He demanded the CM to hold talks and take appropriate measures to fulfill their demands.