Heavy rains in TN dists for next 3 days: MET

CHENNAI: The Meteorological Department has issued a warning, predicting locations in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal to receive light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning today (Wednesday).

Additionally, there is also a possibility of heavy to very heavy rain in Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Theni, Dindigul, Tirupur, Tenkasi, Virudhunagar, Salem, Namakkal, Karur, Erode, Trichy, Ariyalur, Vellore, Tirupattur, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Delta districts of Mayiladuthurai and Pudukkottai.

There is a chance of light to moderate rain in Tamil Nadu for the next three days from tomorrow (May 4) to Saturday (May 6).

Over the Southeast Bay of Bengal, an upper atmospheric circulation may form on May 6 and could intensify into a low pressure area on May 7 or 8.

Fishermen have also been warned not to go fishing in those areas as wind speeds of 40 to 50 kmph are expected over the South West Bengal Sea, adjacent Central West Bengal Sea, coastal regions of Tamil Nadu, the Gulf of Mannar, the Kanyakumari Sea, Lakshadweep, and the Maldives.