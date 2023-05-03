Gudiyattam trader stages dharna against private bank in Vellore

VELLORE: A Gudiyattam-based trader created a flutter when he staged a dharna in front of a private bank in Vellore on Wednesday. Venketesan (39) an onion and garlic trader had sought a housing loan of Rs 50 lakh and a personal loan of Rs 30 lakh from the bank located on Arcot Road providing as collateral his property worth Rs 1.25 crore. When he sought an additional loan, the bank refused demanding that he repays the 7 instalments which were still due while Venketesan said he had repaid both loans. Objecting banks refusal, Venketesan staged a protest in front of the bank with a placard stating that though he had the ability to employ 20 persons and earn up to Rs 3 lakh per month, the bank was refusing to help him. When word reached Vellore North police station, Inspector Srinivasan held talks with Venketesan based on which the latter gave up his agitation and left.