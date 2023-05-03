Saravanabava

TamilNadu

Devotees fill four Masi streets to join Meenakshi temple car fest

Both the cars were decorated with colourful festoons and different flower garlands and a gold-plated ‘kumbam’ atop the car. The biggest of the decked cars carried Lord Sundareswarar with Piriyavidai and Goddess Meenakshi, the principal deity of the temple, was placed on the smaller car.