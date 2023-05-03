Chennai-bound rider dies after falling into pit dug for ROB

COIMBATORE: A 26-year-old youth, riding a two-wheeler died by falling into a pit dug out for constructing a rail over bridge (ROB) in Salem on Tuesday.

Police said R Yogeshwaran, who works as an engineer in a software firm in Chennai had visited his family at Sullipalayam village in Namakkal on three days of leave.

In the early hours on Tuesday, Yogeshwaran had left for work in Chennai. Along the Rasipuram ‘pirivu’ road near Attur in Salem, a 20-feet deep pit was dug out for constructing a rail over bridge.

“Unknowingly, Yogeshwaran rode into the pit and sustained severe head injury in the fall and died on the spot,” police said. On receiving information, the Attur Town police arrived and sent the body of the deceased to Attur Government Hospital. After a post mortem, the body was handed over to his family members around evening. The deceased is survived by his wife Madhumitha and a six month old baby boy.