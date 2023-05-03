The seized gold
AIU sleuths seize one kg gold from two passengers in Tiruchy airport

Dt Next Bureau

TIRUCHY: AIU sleuths seized around one kg gold from two international passengers in Tiruchy airport on Wednesday. It is said, while the AIU officials were inspecting the baggage of the passengers bound from Kuala Lumpur, they suspected the movement of two passengers and they were taken to a separate room and they inspected the baggage and the officials found that they had concealed the gold in a wire format in the roller luggage bags and removed them. The entire gold was weighing 1.015 kg gold worth Rs 61.56 lakh. Further investigations are on.

