28-year-old man murders wife suspecting fidelity in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: A man from Tiruchy murdered his wife on Tuesday for reportedly having an extra marital affair. A Mariammal (25), wife of R Amarnath (28), a loadman at Gandhi Market was reportedly having an extra marital affair with her brother-in-law R Ragunath (25) and Amarnath had warned them. Despite warning, the duo had continued their illegal affair and Amarnath in a fit of rage, took knife and slit Mariammal’s throat on Monday night. She sustained severe injuries and fell down unconscious in a pool of blood and Amarnath surrendered before the Fort police. Meanwhile, the neighbours who rescued Mariammal rushed her to the Tiruchy GH where she was undergoing treatment. However, on Tuesday, she succumbed to injuries. Fort police registered a case under IPC section 302 (murder) and lodged him in the central prison.