TNERC may cut cash payment limit at counters below Rs 1K

CHENNAI: Domestic power consumers and other low-tension (LT) consumers whose energy charges exceed Rs 1,000 will have to pay their bills only online or through demand draft (DD) or cheques if the latest changes proposed by the TNERC comes into effect. Previously, only energy bills beyond Rs 5,000 needed to be compulsorily paid online or as DD or cheques.

If the changes proposed in the mode of payment in the draft supply code come into effect, the domestic consumers whose bi-monthly consumption crosses 372 units would not be allowed to pay through cash at the Tangedco counters.

Coimbatore Consumer Cause Secretary K Kathirmathiyon said the TNERC should not reduce the limit for payment of bills via cash at the counters. “Already consumers who can pay online are making use of the digital mode. People who are not able to use it are coming to the counters,” he said.

P Viswanathan, convenor of the Chitlapakkam Residents’ Welfare Association Coordination Committee, however, said people are preferring to pay through digital mode even at a tea shop. “People would adapt to the digital mode. It will help them avoid waiting in long queues to make payment,” he said.

A senior Tangedco official said with the simplification of the online process, consumers need not wait in queues. “If the proposal was accepted, it will help in immediate cash realisation and avoid unnecessary cash handling at the counters,” the official said, adding Tangedco has collected 74 per cent of the total revenue through digital modes.

A trade union leader of the Central Organisation of Tamil Nadu Electricity Employees said already oral instructions were given to the counter staff by Tangedco officials to direct the consumers with bill payments of over Rs 2,000 to pay through online mode.

“Tangedco is taking such a step to reduce the counter staff and number of counters. Already all the HT consumers are paying bills online. Last year, instruction was issued to operate only one counter in a building even if multiple section offices were located on the same premises,” the TU leader said.