Temple lands cannot be registered to third parties: HC

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court said that the land given for serving the temple cannot be registered to the third parties.

Hearing a plea filed by the Executive Officer, Kallalagar Devasthanam, Alagarkoil, Madurai Justice SM Subramaniam quashed the order issued by the Revenue Divisional Officer, Madurai and directed the District Collector, Madurai to resume the temple land in favour of the temple, by evicting the occupants within eight weeks.

During the hearing, counsel representing the Kallalagar Devasthanam stated that the agricultural land of an extent of 1 acre 83 cents situated in Melamadai Village, Madurai North Taluk, Madurai District, being an Inam land granted to the Lakshmana who was the Bhattar at the temple and later, he registered the land in the name of third party and the District Collector of Madurai also confirmed this in his order.

"The said land was allotted to the Lakshmana Bhattar only for agreeing to carry out works including performing rituals in the temple and that he had no authority to sell it to someone else. Even though there is no provision in the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment (HR&CE) Act to sell the temple land to third parties even if the Patta has been issued," he added.

However, the counsel representing the District Collector, Madurai submitted that the order was issued after examining all the legal provisions and the plea should be quashed.