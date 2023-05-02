Create online facility to claim compensation: TNERC to Tangedco

CHENNAI: Consumers will soon be able to claim compensation from Tangedco through an online facility if their complaints such as interruption of power supply, voltage fluctuations, delay in replacing faulty meters and other service deficiencies, are not addressed.
Though the provisions for getting compensation for not adhering to the Distribution Standards of Performance (DSOP) regulation have been functional for several years, it was seldom used by consumers due to a lack of awareness of such provisions.
In line with the Union Power Ministry amending the Electricity (Rights of Consumers) Rules, 2020, TNERC has proposed amendments to incorporate certain provisions from the rules in the existing Distribution Standards of Performance Regulations 2004. The public are invited to give their views on the draft regulations by May 26.
In the proposed amendment, TNERC said that Tangedco should compensate consumers for deficiency in service either automatically or upon the claim. “Consumer shall be automatically compensated for those parameters which can be monitored remotely when it can be successfully established that there was a default in performance. Tangedco shall establish a remote monitoring mechanism to establish whether or not the parameters specified in this regulation were fulfilled by their performance to enable automatic payment of compensation,” it said.
An aggrieved consumer also has the right to claim compensation for non-compliance with the standards if Tangedco fails to pay the compensation within the next billing period.
“Within 6 months from the date of notification of this sub-regulation, Tangedco must create an online facility on which consumers can register and claim compensation amount,” the draft amendment said.
Consumers often face hardships over the replacement of the meters when it’s non-functioning, defective or burnt. If the replacement was delayed, he/she would be made to pay based on the average consumption during that period.
TNERC has proposed a reduction in the time period for the replacement of the meters from one month to 7 days. “Non-availability of the meter shall not be a reason for the delay in restoration of supply,” it said.
If the consumer considers the meter defective or meter readings are not commensurate with consumption of electricity, he/she may apply to Tangedco to have a special test carried out at its lab. If the consumer is not satisfied with the result of the test, re-testing can be done at a third-party testing lab accredited by NABL and approved by the commission.
“If the test results favour the consumer, Tangedco has to refund the expenses. Otherwise, the consumer has to bear the expenses,” it said.
Coimbatore Consumer Cause Secretary K Kathirmathiyon said that in the DSOP, the compensation payable was not revised from 2004. “Tangedco has hiked the energy charges and the miscellaneous charges steeply. But the compensation for deficiency in services has not been revised for about 19 years.”
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android