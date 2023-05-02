Create online facility to claim compensation: TNERC to Tangedco

CHENNAI: Consumers will soon be able to claim compensation from Tangedco through an online facility if their complaints such as interruption of power supply, voltage fluctuations, delay in replacing faulty meters and other service deficiencies, are not addressed.

Though the provisions for getting compensation for not adhering to the Distribution Standards of Performance (DSOP) regulation have been functional for several years, it was seldom used by consumers due to a lack of awareness of such provisions.

In line with the Union Power Ministry amending the Electricity (Rights of Consumers) Rules, 2020, TNERC has proposed amendments to incorporate certain provisions from the rules in the existing Distribution Standards of Performance Regulations 2004. The public are invited to give their views on the draft regulations by May 26.

In the proposed amendment, TNERC said that Tangedco should compensate consumers for deficiency in service either automatically or upon the claim. “Consumer shall be automatically compensated for those parameters which can be monitored remotely when it can be successfully established that there was a default in performance. Tangedco shall establish a remote monitoring mechanism to establish whether or not the parameters specified in this regulation were fulfilled by their performance to enable automatic payment of compensation,” it said.