Audio leak row: Stalin pulls up 'talkative' senior ministers

CHENNAI: Happening in the backdrop of the PTR audio tape controversy, the Chief Minister was learnt to have pulled up loose cannons in his ministry.

Government sources with knowledge of the developments disclosed that the CM instructed the ministers to be wary of the statements they make in public and who they confide in.

Though the Chief Minister did not call out the ministers in the meeting, he is said to have issued a gag order on making sensitive comments that could embarrass the government.

DMK sources privy to the meeting revealed that the meeting eased the tension in the cabinet in the face of the PTR audio tapes 'isolating' the finance minister in the cabinet.

The strong words from the CM on making public statements is also perceived as a veiled warning to outspoken ministers like PTR as well as a few senior most leaders who blurted out undesirable comments of late.