Truce on top, but tension simmers

Shyam also debunked Annamalai’s strategy of taking corruption as a tool to defeat the DMK. “The top leaders of BJP want the alliance with the AIADMK intact. So, Annamalai’s campaign on corruption will fall flat and selective exposure of corruption targeting DMK will also not work out,” he said and pointed out corruption charges against EPS and CAG report. Another political analyst Raghavendra Aara said AIADMK cadre, second and third rung leaders were totally against the continuation of alliance with the BJP.