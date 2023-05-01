Translation of TN coastal zone map nears completion

CHENNAI: Preparation of Coastal Zone Management Plan (CZMP) for Tamil Nadu is expected to be completed soon as translating the draft CZMP from English to Tamil is nearing completion.

The National Centre for Sustainable Coastal Management (NCSCM) is translating the draft plan based on a High Court order.

During a recently-held meeting of Tamil Nadu State Coastal Zone Management Authority (TNSCZMA), discussion was held pertaining to the progress on the preparation of CZMP as per the CRZ Notification 2019. Deepak Bilgi, member secretary of the Authority, said in the meeting that draft CZMP and land use plans have to be translated into Tamil, and the translation work is nearing completion by NCSCM in Chennai.

An official, who took part in the meeting, said that the Tamil translation will be released in a few days. Based on the Tamil translation, opinion from the public will be sought before finalising the CZMP.

It may be noted that the state environment department released the draft CZMP and land use plan in English in October and sought public opinion. But, K Saravanan, an activist, approached the Madras High Court seeking Tamil translation so that common man could understand the draft before making suggestions or objections.

Meanwhile, fishermen are opposing the draft plan alleging that the authority did not use the CZMO released in 1996 as base map and demanding to include salt pans, backwaters and other sensitive areas.

Also, a decision was taken in the meeting to set up zonal and regional offices of the environment and climate change department to follow up the implementation of the CRZ regulations in the districts. Department secretary and chairperson of the authority Supriya Sahu directed Deepak Bilgi to identify effective mechanisms for identification of violations in CRZ areas. She also directed to district CZMA to take action on identified violations.