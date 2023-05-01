Trade unions demand govt to strictly enforce labour laws

CHENNAI: Welcoming Chief Minister M K Stalin's announcement on the withdrawal of the amendment to the Factories Act on the centenary celebration of the International Labour Day, trade unions demanded the government to take measures to prevent exploitation of the labourers.

Several industries were extracting work beyond eight hours a day, without paying wage for overtime (OT). Apart from this, wage disparity and gender inequality were core issues that coupled with lack of social security among the labourers in various sectors that the trade unions were flagging on the occasion of the centenary celebration of the May Day.

Leader of Kongu Makkal Desiya Katchi and Tiruchengode MLA E R Eswaran was a sole voice in favour of the amendment in the Factories Act to introduce flexible working hours and increase the 8-hour duty to 12 hours a day.

He admitted in the assembly that the labourers were working more than eight hours a day in many industries in western region to meet the demand of the market.

Citing the MLA Eswaran's statement in the assembly, the trade unions demanded the government to strictly implement the pro-labourers laws on eight hours days and double wage for the labourers for overtime. "We are not happy, be it the AIADMK regime or the DMK regime, as they are not enforcing the labourers laws effectively to ensure the labourers rights like ESI, PF and other social security aspects," said CITU president A Soundarajan. He also pointed out the workers in several industries were not allowed to be part of trade and labour unions. It was against the labourers' rights guaranteed by the Constitution of the nation.

The labour department officials were not monitoring the industries and it gave them a free hand to exploit the labourers. The situation worsened following the government's neoliberal policies that trampled the labourers' basic rights, he added.

R Geetha of Unorganised Workers Federation said the wage disparity between the local labourers and the migrant workers was glaring. "The migrant labourers work extra hours, not less than 12 hours a day, for less pay. But the authorities are not taking any measures. The situation is worse in construction industries, " she said, while the representatives of the joint committee of trade unions also echoed the same during the recent meeting with ministers on the Factories (TN Amendment) Bills.