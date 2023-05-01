TN reports 274 new Covid cases

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 274 new COVID cases on Sunday. Total number of cases in the State reached 36,08,892. Chennai reported 49 new cases followed by 35 cases in Coimbatore, 23 cases each in Kanniyakumari and Salem. Other districts reported less than 20 new cases. TN’s test positivity rate (TPR) stood at 4.2% after 6,231 people were tested in the past 24 hours. Coimbatore had the highest TPR of 11%. Active cases in the State stood at 2,498 with the highest of 495 reported in Chennai. Total recoveries reached 35,68,324. One more COVID death was reported in the past 24 hours. Toll stood at 38,070.