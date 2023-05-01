Tiruvannamalai anticipates over 25 lakh devotees for Chitra Pournami

TIRUVANNAMALAI: Last minute preparations to handle an anticipated 25 lakh plus devotees, who are expected to descend on the temple town for Chitra Pournami on Friday celebrations are on. Also, the 10-day Vasantha Utsavam ends on May 5, sources said.

The present salubrious weather, educational institutions being closed for the summer vacation and the auspicious day falling on a weekend are the main reasons why officials expect such massive crowds, sources revealed.

Another additional fact is that this time the number of vehicles, specially cars are expected to increase due to all the nine approach roads to the town being upgraded/widened at a cost of more than Rs 1,100 crore due to the efforts of Highways Minister EV Velu.

But, local resident S Sethu said, “car owners will be affected as there is no designated parking lot near the temple. As followed during the Karthigai Deepam festival, this time too parking will be on the approach roads which result in owners having to trek nearly 2 to 3 km to reach Sri Arunachaleswarar Temple located at the centre of the town.”

Another issue is that while some come to circumambulate the 14-km long girivalam path, others come to visit the temple alone. “Hence it will be helpful if enough sign boards (some are available at present) are placed slightly ahead of the various locations which devotees will want to visit as now there is confusion near the temple entrance where those wanting to enter the temple have to mix with those planning the girivalam as the girivalam path starts here,” Sethu added.

“While reaching different locations is easy for regular visitors, newcomers are affected by the lack of sign boards. This was conveyed to HR&CE Minister PK Sekarbabu, who along with PWD and Highways Minister Velu inspected various locations along with Collector B Murugesh on Sunday. We only hope that necessary action is initiated on time,” said A Mukundan, a visitor from Chennai.

Official are also gearing up to ensure smooth sailing on Chitra Pournami.