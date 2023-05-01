OPS dissolves AIADMK GC, calls him coordinator

CHENNAI: Deposed AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam on Monday called AIADMK's general council, which removed him and his supporters from the primary membership of the party last year, as a "fake" one and said the GC was dissolved with immediate effect.

OPS, in a statement, said he was the coordinator of the party. He initiated measures to dissolve the fake general council that amended the party's by-law last year following the recommendation of the party cadres. "I request the members not to have any connection with such members of the fake general council members," he said.

The party would distribute membership cards to the genuine members of the party. It would facilitate the party to elect new members for the general council in a fair manner, he added.