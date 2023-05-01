One killed, three girls injured as car skids off road in Virudhunagar

TamilNadu

A car, in which they were travelling from Kovilpatti, Thoothukudi district, skidded off the road and overturned after a tyre burst. Soolakarai police inspected the spot and held enquiries, sources said.
MADURAI: One person was killed and his three daughters injured in an accident, which occurred on a bypass road near Virudhunagar Collectorate in the district on Monday. A car, in which they were travelling from Kovilpatti, Thoothukudi district, skidded off the road and overturned after a tyre burst. Soolakarai police inspected the spot and held enquiries, sources said. The deceased victim has been identified as Krishnamurthy (42) of Veerapandi Nagar, Kovilpatti. The injured victims are Jeevitha Nachiyar (12), Priyadharshini (10) and Sangavi (8). The Soolakarai police have filed a case, sources said.

