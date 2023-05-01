No one can destroy relationship between workers & DMK: Udhay

"The ruling DMK is a party that respects workers' lives. For the first time in India, the DMK government provided salary with leave, 20 per cent bonus, housing, abolition of hand-pulled rickshaws, gratuity, and emergency care scheme to the wage labourers. Rs 247 crore benefits have been given to 1 lakh 37 thousand transport workers in the State."

"The Factories (Tamil Nadu Amendment) Bill 2023, was withdrawn by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin. The Chief Minister has announced the withdrawal of the Bill today on the occasion of May Day. The DMK government will always strive for the welfare of the workers and the party will always protect the welfare of workers. Nobody can destroy the relationship between workers and the ruling DMK," he added.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister M K Stalin who had put Factories (Tamil Nadu Amendment) Bill 2023 on hold, which extends the daily working hours from 8 to 12 hours for factory workers, informed that he has withdrawn the Bill.