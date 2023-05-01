Kanimozhi hands over Rs 1 cr to slain VAO’s wife

MADURAI: Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, Thoothukudi MP, along with officials met the bereaved family members of slain village administrative officer (VAO) Lourde Francis at their house near Pudukottai in Thoothukudi district on Monday and handed over a solatium of Rs 1 crore.

Kanimozhi handed over a cheque for Rs 1 crore, which was granted from the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund and consoled the bereaved family.

The Kovilpathu VAO was murdered by sand mafia while at work in his office near Murappanadu in the district on April 25. Following the murder of Lourde, Murappanadu police registered a case based on a complaint from the victim’s son.

Talking to reporters, Kanimozhi said, “we have lost an officer known for his honesty and his family is distraught over his death.” Two persons have been arrested in connection with the murder and a task force has been formed to further investigate the VAO’s case.

A special team, led by Thoothukudi Rural Deputy Superintendent of Police N Suresh, is also investigating to bring the culprits to the books. Further, Kanimozhi said that a recommendation has also been made to the Collector to detain the two accused under the Goondas Act. Moreover, the MP said a special team would be formed under the supervision of the Collector to prevent illegal sand mining in the district.

Minister for Fisheries, Fishermen Welfare and Animal Husbandry Anitha R Radhakrishnan, Thoothukudi Collector K Senthil Raj, Ottapidaram MLA C Shunmugaiah, district revenue officer C Ajay Srinivasan and Assistant Collector Gaurav Kumar accompanied the MP during her visit to the slain VAO’s house, sources said.