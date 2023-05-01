Jallikattu held to mark Stalin’s 70th birthday at Chatrapatti village
MADURAI: Jallikattu Vizha was organised in a grand manner at Chatrapatti village in Madurai district on Sunday to celebrate Chief Minister MK Stalin’s 70th birthday.
Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P Moorthy flagged off the event in the presence of Ministers representing various portfolios.
On the special occasion, as many as 1,200 bulls from Madurai and various districts participated in the event after the animals were screened by teams of veterinary doctors.
A special prize of one-gram gold coin was offered to each and every bull owner during the schedule, sources said.
Ahead of the schedule, the organiser digitally uploaded images of all participating bulls, and QR code tokens were issued to the bull owners.
A tamer S Ajay Kumar from Thirumancholai, Sivaganga district won the coveted prize after he excelled in taming 21 bulls till the end of the event.
The Commercial Taxes Minister P Moorthy offered him a car as the first prize at the valedictory function.
While R Vijay of Jaihindpuram, Madurai won a bike (RE Bullet) as the second prize after having tamed 19 bulls, R Karthikeyan of Karuppayurani, Madurai rode home another bike as the third prize.
Similarly, bulls, which topped the contest in their successful run, were also honoured. Thangapandi, a bull owner from Chatrapatti, won a car as the first prize, and bull owners GM Udhaya from Andarkottaram and Yohaguru won a RE Bullet and a bike as second and third prizes, respectively.
According to Madurai Deputy Director of Health Services, P Kumaraguruparan, a total of 724 tamers participated in the event after conducting formal medical examinations.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android