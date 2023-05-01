Inquiry ordered into alleged deaths caused by Vaniyambadi dentist
TIRUPATTUR: The Tirupattur Joint Director (health) Dr K Marimuthu has ordered an inquiry following allegations of brain death cases against a Vaniyambadi dentist.
The issue gathered steam when a poster with the names of 9 persons including a student was pasted on the closed shutters of the private VTS Dental Clinic operated by Dr S Arivarasan. The poster stated that the list contained names of persons who had died due to treatment by the doctor.
While eight of the cases were attributed to brain death, one was due to coma. The names were of persons from Marapattu, Sengalikuppam, New Town, Perumalpet, Konamedu and Shakirabad.
Dr Marimuthu in a letter dated April 25 stated that the enquiry headed by him and assisted by three other doctors would be held at the VTS Dental Clinic at 10.30 am on May 4. Copies of the letter were sent to the Tirupattur Collector, SP, the Chennai Medical Services director, Chief Medical Officer Vaniyambadi GH, Dr Arivarasan and the inspector, Vaniyambadi town police station.
A senior doctor on anonymity said, “In my 32 years of experience I have never heard or come across a patient dying after being treated by a dentist.” He further said that the public have recently started showing their animosity to the medical community by indulging in such trivial non-issues.”
Another doctor attached to the Vellore Government Medical College hospital was chagrined at a dentist being accused of killing patients.
Calling it ridiculous, he said, “At the most, there could be mouth-related health issues, but to say treatment by dentist results in brain death is highly ludicrous.”
And so both medical professionals and the public await the enquiry committee’s verdict on May 4.
