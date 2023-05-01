Fire from e-bike guts three vehicles

TIRUCHY: Two electric scooters and a car were reduced to ashes after one of the scooters caught fire while charging in Kumbakonam on Monday.

It is said, S Sathish (46), a resident of Alwar Kovil Street in Kumbakonam has been running a tea powder godown on the ground floor of his house and used to park his car and two electric bikes in the car park.

On Sunday night, he plugged in for charging one of the electric bikes before going to sleep.

On Monday, at around 7 am, the neighbours of Sathish found a thick blanket of smoke and they alerted him.

Before Sathish, his mother Annapoorani, son Dhanush and relative Ganesan tried to come down from the house, the smoke covered the entire building and they were struggling to come down as there was a sudden fire.’

Soon, the neighbours contacted the Kumbakonam fire and rescue personnel who rushed to the spot and snapped the power supply and doused the fire after half an hour.

Subsequently, the fire personnel rescued the inmates from the house and rushed them to the Kumbakonam GH.

Two electric bikes, a car, and tea powder stock altogether worth Rs 15 lakh were reduced ashes. Kumbakonam East police registered a case and are investigating.