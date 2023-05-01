DMK vows to work for Cong’s victory in Karnataka polls

CHENNAI: The ruling DMK has vowed to work for the victory of the Congress among the Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) parties in the May 10 Karnataka Assembly polls.

In an announcement, DMK general secretary Duraimurugan on Monday instructed the functionaries of the various units of the DMK in Karnataka to constitute election committees and work along with the alliance parties to ensure the resounding victory of the Secular Progressive Alliance in the election.

The DMK, however, did not specify if its leaders from Tamil Nadu would even hit the campaign trail in Karnataka which is seeing the high and mighty of both the BJP and Congress descend on the southern state to wrest control of one of the economically top-performing states in the south.

Unlike the opposition AIADMK, which initially fielded its candidates in a couple of seats and withdrew the same to avoid playing spoilsport for ally BJP there, the DMK was not content with directly participating in the polls. It has been reliably learnt that the ruling DMK has no plans to depute its bigwigs to the neighbouring state where ally Congress is in the driving seat at the moment.