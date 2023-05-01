DMK announces achievement rallies from May 7

CHENNAI: Facing the onslaught of the opposition after the now repealed Factories Amendment Bill and Tasmac licence issues, the ruling DMK has announced a series of rallies trumpeting the achievements of its two-year tenure.

DMK general secretary Duraimurugan on Monday announced public meetings highlighting the achievements of the Dravidian Model government at union, city and area-levels in all 72 party districts for three days from the second anniversary of the government from May 7.

Chief Minister M K Stalin took oath as the State Chief Minister on that day in 2021.

The DMK general secretary has proposed to announce the venue and name of speakers at the meetings later. The ruling party has announced meetings to brag its achievements as the government faced several backlash from almost the entire political landscape of the state for adopting the Bill enabling flexing working hours in industries up to 12 hours and issue of temporary licence to hold liquor parties in non-commercial places.

The two moves created widespread unpopularity, drawing criticism even from the allies of the DMK. The DMK is understood to have announced the meetings to negate the recent unpopularity.