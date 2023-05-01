Chance of light to moderate rain in 15 TN districts within 3 hrs: RMC

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on Monday predicted the possibility of light to moderate rain with thunderstorms in 15 districts of Tamil Nadu within the next three hours.

Rains are likely to occur due to the easterly and westerly winds meet-up in the lower layers of the upper atmosphere of southern India, as per the reports.

Accordingly, 15 districts namely Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Kallakurichi, Perambalur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Pudukottai, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram are likely to experience moderate rain with thunderstorms, the RMC said.

Chennai may experience light to moderate rain in a couple of places, the RMC added.