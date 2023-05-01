A contentious issue between two states

“Despite a huge uproar, works are underway to build the check dams across Siruvani River. Works have almost got over and shutters are being fixed in a check dam, while two more check dams were proposed and materials have been stocked for their construction too,” said K Ramakrishnan, general secretary of Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam (TPDK). Already, the political parties are irked that the irrigation authorities in Kerala have restrained the water level to 45 feet as against its full reservoir level of 49.50 feet following floods in 2018. “After persistent demands, CM MK Stalin raised the issue with his counterpart in Kerala to raise the water level. Yet, there seems to be no constructive effort by Kerala to increase storage level,” said a TWAD official.