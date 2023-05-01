69 anti-socials held at Tiruchy in 1 week

TIRUCHY: As many as 69 persons who were involved in selling ganja and banned lotteries were arrested in one week, said the City Commissioner of Police M Sathyapriya here on Monday.

According to Sathyapriya, as a part of continuous monitoring and patrolling to prevent any criminal activities, the teams who were on the crime prevention activities found a few persons involved in selling ganja near educational institutions and the police arrested as many as 6 persons in E-Pudur and KK Nagar.

Similarly, the teams arrested as many as 15 persons selling banned lotteries in E-Pudur, Ponmalai, Srirangam, Palakkarai, Woraiyur, and Gandhi Market areas.

While as many as 48 persons were arrested for selling IMFL bottles illegally in the city limits.

The Commissioner said that these arrests are made in one week and the crime prevention activities will continue in the City.