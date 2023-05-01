21-yr-old Coimbatore agriculture student drowns in Tirupattur pond

TIRUPATTUR: A student of the Coimbatore-based agriculture university drowned in a pond near his home adjacent to Tirupattur and the body was recovered on Monday. Gopinath (21) son of Mahalingam of Painapalli near Natrampalli in Tirupattur district came home for the holidays and hence on Sunday went for a swim with his friends in a pond in an unused stone quarry near his house. While his friends were swimming, Gopinath who did not know swimming jumped into the water and went under. When he did not surface, his friends tried to search for him in vain, Natrampalli fire service personnel followed by a team from Tirupattur started searching. However, as it turned dark they stopped the search on Sunday and continued Monday morning and retrieved the body and sent it to Tirupattur GH for post mortem while Natrampalli police registered a case.