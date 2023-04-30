Vairamuthu welcomes Centre's nod for Pen Memorial on Marina

CHENNAI: After the Union Environment Ministry gave permission to construct a pen memorial at the Marina beach with various riders, on Sunday lyricist Vairamuthu welcomed the decision to honour late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi.

Taking to Twitter, he tweeted, "The pen that made Tamilians look at the sky. The inexhaustible pen that inks the ocean. The pen that wrote great sayings on the beach sand The pen that got the approval of the Union Ministry. The pen that testifies to the skill and patience of the Chief Minister. The Kalaignar's pen writes in the air."

Following the approval of the central government, the Tamil Nadu government is engaged in the next step to start the project.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the Tamil Nadu government is planning to lay the foundation stone for the memorial on June 3, which is also Karunanidhi's birth anniversary.